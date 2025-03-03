Stalin Urges Immediate Parenthood Amid Delimitation Concerns
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin encourages young couples to have children immediately post-marriage to boost population numbers. His stance is rooted in concerns over the delimitation exercise that could reduce Tamil Nadu's representation due to population control success, urging non-political evaluation of the issue.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has advised young couples to have children soon after marriage, suggesting that increased population could enhance the state's representation in Parliament.
Stalin emphasized the need for Tamil Nadu to reconsider its past population control achievements to ensure its parliamentary representation isn't diminished during the upcoming delimitation exercise.
He called for a non-political appraisal of the issue and urged all political parties to engage in discussions, despite BJP and TMC (Moopanar) indicating their absence from an upcoming meeting on the matter.
