Ukrainian Air Force Thwarts Russian Drone Attack

The Ukrainian air force claimed to have intercepted 24 out of 32 drones during an overnight offensive by Russian forces. Additionally, Russian troops deployed one ballistic and two cruise missiles. The announcement was made via the Telegram messaging app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-09-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 11:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Ukrainian air force announced it successfully intercepted 24 out of 32 drones in an overnight attack by Russian forces on Friday. The statement was issued through the Telegram messaging app.

In addition to the drones, Russian forces launched one ballistic missile and two cruise missiles, according to the air force.

Details about any potential casualties or damages resulting from the attack were not disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

