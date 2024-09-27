Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Supply Missions in Disputed South China Sea

China's coast guard claims a Philippine civilian ship ferried daily necessities to a warship in the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, according to a temporary deal. The Philippine military confirmed the resupply mission, which could be revisited amid ongoing tensions in the South China Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:39 IST
Tensions Rise Over Supply Missions in Disputed South China Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's coast guard stated on Friday that the Philippines dispatched a civilian ship to deliver daily necessities to a warship stationed at the Second Thomas Shoal—an area Beijing declares is illegally 'beached' in the contested South China Sea.

State media cited the coast guard noting that Thursday's trip adhered to a provisional agreement between the two countries established in July, following numerous altercations at the shoal. However, the Philippines indicated that the agreement, brokered after several clashes, might be revisited due to recent escalations elsewhere in the South China Sea.

In Manila, the Philippine armed forces (AFP) confirmed that the resupply mission for the naval ship Sierra Madre was facilitated by the nation's coast guard. Essential supplies and provisions were distributed, allowing for troop rotation. The AFP asserted that they would continue to support and provide care for their troops stationed in the West Philippine Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024