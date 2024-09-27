Tensions Rise Over Supply Missions in Disputed South China Sea

China's coast guard stated on Friday that the Philippines dispatched a civilian ship to deliver daily necessities to a warship stationed at the Second Thomas Shoal—an area Beijing declares is illegally 'beached' in the contested South China Sea.

State media cited the coast guard noting that Thursday's trip adhered to a provisional agreement between the two countries established in July, following numerous altercations at the shoal. However, the Philippines indicated that the agreement, brokered after several clashes, might be revisited due to recent escalations elsewhere in the South China Sea.

In Manila, the Philippine armed forces (AFP) confirmed that the resupply mission for the naval ship Sierra Madre was facilitated by the nation's coast guard. Essential supplies and provisions were distributed, allowing for troop rotation. The AFP asserted that they would continue to support and provide care for their troops stationed in the West Philippine Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)