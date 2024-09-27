Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Amid Ceasefire Proposals

Israel is set to discuss ceasefire proposals for Lebanon in the forthcoming days, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday. Meanwhile, Washington has raised concerns that further escalations will hinder civilians on both sides from returning home.

On Thursday, Israel's foreign minister spurned global calls for a ceasefire with Hezbollah and continued airstrikes in Lebanon. The airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of hundreds, exacerbating fears of a broader regional conflict. One such strike on Friday resulted in the fatality of nine family members, including four children, in the border town of Shebaa, as reported by Mohammad Saab, the town's mayor.

Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel on Friday targeting areas near Haifa and Tiberias, declaring the attacks as a retaliation to Israeli strikes on Lebanese villages, cities, and civilians. Despite Israel's air defenses intercepting many of Hezbollah's rockets, normal life in northern Israel remains disrupted.

