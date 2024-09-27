Left Menu

Gaurav Gogoi's Plea for Sustainable Development in Assam

Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has expressed concern over the impact of infrastructure projects in Assam on local communities and the environment. He urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to balance development with environmental sustainability and citizens' well-being, highlighting specific projects that raise significant issues.

Gaurav Gogoi, the Deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, has written a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, raising alarm about the adverse effects of infrastructure projects on local communities and the environment.

In his communication, Gogoi stressed the need for sustainable development that ensures infrastructure projects do not disrupt the state's environmental balance or harm the well-being of its citizens. He cited concerns about the Digholi Pukhuri-Noonmati FCI flyover in Guwahati, which is feared to trigger large-scale deforestation.

Gogoi urged the Assam government to conduct environmental impact assessments and engage in consultations with civil society groups, experts, and local communities. He emphasized that development should not compromise natural resources or local livelihoods. Gogoi also highlighted disputes and delays concerning the Jorhat-Majuli Bridge and the proposed AT Road flyover in Jorhat.

