Left Menu

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Bribery Charges Amid Political Turmoil

New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty to charges of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals. Adams faces five criminal charges, which could lead to years in prison if convicted. The case has caused significant political upheaval in the city, with some officials calling for his resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:59 IST
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Bribery Charges Amid Political Turmoil
Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal charges of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals, as the Democrat resists mounting calls from within his own party to resign. Adams, 64, entered the plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker in Manhattan federal court.

'I am not guilty, your honor,' Adams stated during his appearance. He had previously denied any wrongdoing and vowed to contest the charges. His attorney, Alex Spiro, announced plans to file a motion for dismissal next week.

Adams' indictment, revealed on Thursday, alleges he pressured city officials to allow the opening of Turkey's new consulate despite safety concerns, as part of a scheme dating back to 2014. The charges have stirred political unrest in New York City, with several prominent lawmakers demanding his resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024