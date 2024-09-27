NYC Mayor Eric Adams Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Bribery Charges Amid Political Turmoil

New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal charges of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals, as the Democrat resists mounting calls from within his own party to resign. Adams, 64, entered the plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker in Manhattan federal court.

'I am not guilty, your honor,' Adams stated during his appearance. He had previously denied any wrongdoing and vowed to contest the charges. His attorney, Alex Spiro, announced plans to file a motion for dismissal next week.

Adams' indictment, revealed on Thursday, alleges he pressured city officials to allow the opening of Turkey's new consulate despite safety concerns, as part of a scheme dating back to 2014. The charges have stirred political unrest in New York City, with several prominent lawmakers demanding his resignation.

