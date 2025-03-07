Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new indictment, is accused of 'forced labor'

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday unveiled a new indictment against Sean "Diddy" Combs, accusing the hip-hop mogul of forcing employees to work long hours and threatening to punish those who did not assist in his two-decade sex trafficking scheme.

Combs, 55, still faces a scheduled May 5 trial in Manhattan on federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty and denied all wrongdoing, including in dozens of civil lawsuits by women and men who accused him of sexual assault and other misconduct.

Lawyers and representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to requests for comment. While the new indictment added no new charges, it described what prosecutors called the "forced labor" that Combs demanded in connection with the racketeering conspiracy.

It said Combs and his associates "maintained control" over some employees by forcing them to work long hours with little sleep, through the use of or threats to use physical force, financial harm, psychological harm and reputational harm. "In doing so, Combs, assisted by members and associates of the enterprise, caused these employees to believe they would be harmed--including by losing their jobs--if they did not comply with his demands," the indictment said.

Such pressure caused one unnamed employee "to engage in sex acts with Combs," the indictment added. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who oversees the case, prosecutors said they expect to provide Combs' lawyers with additional details by March 10. They asked that Combs be arraigned on the new indictment on March 14.

Prosecutors said Combs' sex trafficking scheme ran from 2004 to 2024. Many of the civil lawsuits were filed under a 2022 New York City law giving alleged victims of gender-motivated violence a window to sue even if statutes of limitations had expired. The deadline to sue expired at the end of February.

Combs is in a Brooklyn jail awaiting trial.

