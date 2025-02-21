Left Menu

Governor Hochul Declines to Remove NYC Mayor Amid Indictment

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced she will not use her authority to remove NYC Mayor Eric Adams despite his indictment on corruption charges. Instead, she proposed increased state oversight mechanisms. Adams, accused of facilitating illegal campaign donations, denies all charges and remains in office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 03:11 IST
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has decided against using her power to remove New York City Mayor Eric Adams amid corruption charges. Instead, she announced plans to introduce new oversight mechanisms over the mayor's office in a statement on Thursday.

Mayor Adams, who has faced mounting calls for his removal, is accused of orchestrating illegal foreign donations and accepting luxury travel in exchange for influence. Despite the charges, which he denies, Adams refuses to step down from his position.

Governor Hochul emphasized the importance of allowing democratic processes to continue, stating that voters should have the final say. Her proposal includes creating a state inspector general for New York City and empowering city officials to sue the federal government if necessary.

