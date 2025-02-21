Governor Hochul Declines to Remove NYC Mayor Amid Indictment

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has decided against using her power to remove New York City Mayor Eric Adams amid corruption charges. Instead, she announced plans to introduce new oversight mechanisms over the mayor's office in a statement on Thursday.

Mayor Adams, who has faced mounting calls for his removal, is accused of orchestrating illegal foreign donations and accepting luxury travel in exchange for influence. Despite the charges, which he denies, Adams refuses to step down from his position.

Governor Hochul emphasized the importance of allowing democratic processes to continue, stating that voters should have the final say. Her proposal includes creating a state inspector general for New York City and empowering city officials to sue the federal government if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)