Adams' Indictment Spurs New Oversight Call in New York

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has made a significant announcement regarding New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is embroiled in a corruption scandal. Despite facing increased calls from the public to act, Hochul declared that she would not utilize her gubernatorial power to remove Adams from office.

Instead, Hochul proposed enhanced oversight through a new state inspector general, aiming to ensure that city leaders prioritize the city's best interests free from legal entanglements. The proposal still requires approval from state and city lawmakers. Adams, who is up for re-election, denies any wrongdoing and is committed to cooperating with Hochul.

The indictment, which Trump has vowed to dismiss, accuses Adams of misconduct including arranging illegal foreign donations. The situation has sparked controversy and debate over state versus city control, with federal authorities and politicians weighing in on this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)