Father of Badlapur Assault Case Accused Seeks Police Protection Amid Threats

Anna Shinde, father of the recently killed Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, has requested police protection for himself and his family, citing threats.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State DGP Rashmi Shukla, and Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Anna Shinde alleged that his son's death was the result of a political conspiracy.

'My family and I have been receiving threats,' Anna Shinde stated in his letter, also mentioning that their lawyer Amit Katarnavre and his family have been similarly threatened.

Given the gravity of the threats, Anna Shinde has urged for police protection for all involved.

Akshay Shinde was recently arrested for the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls in Badlapur. He was shot after reportedly snatching the gun of an API and firing it while being transported for investigation.

Anna Shinde has petitioned the Bombay High Court to claim his son was killed in a fake encounter and has called for a court-monitored investigation into the incident.

BJP MLA Kisan Kathore stated that Akshay Shinde's remains should not be buried in Badlapur to avoid attaching a 'stigma' to the town.

'The people of Badlapur are good citizens and do not want this stigma. Residents have no intention of allowing his burial. Whatever has occurred should not define us,' said Kathore to a regional news channel.

