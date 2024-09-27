Left Menu

DPCC invites proposals for study on impact of enhanced STP capacity on Yamuna water quality

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:56 IST
DPCC invites proposals for study on impact of enhanced STP capacity on Yamuna water quality
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has floated a tender inviting proposals from government institutions for conducting a study on the potential impact of enhancing the capacity of sewage treatment plants on the water quality of the Yamuna river.

The study, according to the DPCC's call for proposals, will examine how effectively the Delhi Jal Board's sewage treatment plants (STPs) are functioning with increased capacity and whether this has led to tangible improvements in the river's pollution levels.

The committee has invited government institutions that specialise in environmental research to submit detailed proposals, including methodologies and estimated costs, within the next 15 days. Proposals are to be sent via email to the DPCC's member secretary.

The study will also look into whether other pollution sources are affecting the Yamuna's water quality beyond the capacity of the STPs.

''The purpose of this study is to determine the potential water quality parameters of the Yamuna if all the sewage load is treated,'' an official said.

During a board meeting in February, the DPCC had raised concerns about the persistent pollution in the Yamuna despite the city's STPs reportedly treating 70 per cent of Delhi's sewage.

At present, Delhi generates 792 million gallons per day (MGD) of sewage while its STPs have a capacity of 712 MGD. However, only 550-600 MGD of sewage is treated, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024