US Denies Prior Knowledge of Israeli Strike in Beirut

The United States had no advance warning of an Israeli strike in Beirut, targeting Hezbollah, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart as the operation was ongoing, according to a Pentagon spokesperson on Friday. "The United States was not involved in this operation and we had no advanced warning," spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Singh declined to disclose what Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Austin about the operation and whether it targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Pentagon also refrained from speculating on whether the Hezbollah leader was still alive. Austin and Gallant communicated as the Pentagon chief flew over the Atlantic after a visit to London.

Asked about Austin's communication with Gallant given the Israeli strike's potential impact on U.S. efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, Singh did not offer specifics but emphasized that the defense secretary is always candid in his discussions with his Israeli counterpart. "Look at just the engagements that the secretary and Minister Gallant have had over the last two weeks—speaking regularly. I think if there was any type of fracture in trust, you wouldn't see those levels of calls and engagements occurring frequently," Singh noted when questioned if the lack of advance notification by Israel indicated a lack of trust.

The Israeli military reported targeting Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday, an attack that shook the Lebanese capital and sent thick clouds of smoke over the city. The news outlet Axios cited an Israeli source claiming Nasrallah was the target of the strike, and that the Israeli military was verifying if he was hit.

A source close to Hezbollah informed Reuters that Nasrallah was alive, while Iran's Tasnim news agency also reported he was safe. A senior Iranian security official told Reuters that Tehran was checking his status.

