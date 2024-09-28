Massachusetts Woman Pleads Guilty to Running High-End Brothel Network
Han Lee, a Massachusetts woman, pleaded guilty to running a high-end brothel network in Boston and Washington suburbs, catering to wealthy clientele. She faces up to 25 years in prison. The network, operational since at least 2020, involved politicians and executives. State-level charges against clients are being pursued.
In a recent court development, Han Lee, a resident of Massachusetts, confessed to orchestrating a sophisticated brothel network that serviced affluent and influential individuals, including politicians and corporate executives, in both the Greater Boston area and Washington suburbs. Lee admitted to her crimes in Boston's federal court on Friday, acknowledging her role in enticing primarily Asian women to engage in prostitution and money laundering.
The scheme, which began operating from apartment complexes in Cambridge and Watertown, Massachusetts along with Fairfax and Tysons, Virginia, has implicated other defendants. While Junmyung Lee plans to plead guilty later this month, James Lee is negotiating a resolution to his case. The extensive client base reportedly paid between $350 to $600 per hour for services advertised online under the guise of professional photography.
Authorities have not named any clients but are actively pursuing state-level charges against several alleged customers. Massachusetts prosecutors seek charges against 28 individuals, while Virginia officials found insufficient evidence for client prosecution. The case continues to unfold with significant legal repercussions anticipated.
