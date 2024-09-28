Left Menu

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Denies Federal Bribery Charges Amid Ongoing Investigation

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of bribery and wire fraud. Accused of accepting overseas travel and campaign contributions from foreign interests, Adams' lawyer plans to move to dismiss the case next week. Adams denies any wrongdoing and remains in office despite mounting pressure to resign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-09-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 00:42 IST
Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty Friday to federal bribery charges, firmly rejecting allegations that he accepted overseas travel, campaign cash, and other perks from foreign interests seeking to harness his influence.

Adams' lawyer told a judge that they would move next week to dismiss the case, which has roiled the biggest U.S. city after months of investigations, searches, and subpoenas. The first-term Democrat maintains he did nothing wrong and has vowed to stay in office, rebuffing growing calls for him to quit.

Adams, a former police captain, entered the plea in a packed Manhattan courtroom. The appearance came a day after prosecutors revealed an indictment accusing him of taking $100,000 in flights and stays in opulent hotel suites from people tied to Turkey and fueling his run for mayor with illegal donations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

