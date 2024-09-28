U.S.-Led Coalition's Military Mission in Iraq Ends By 2025: Transition to Bilateral Security Partnerships

A U.S.-led coalition's military mission in Iraq will end by September 2025, transitioning to bilateral security partnerships, according to a joint statement by the U.S. and Iraq on Friday.

The U.S. currently has around 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria, forming part of a coalition established in 2014 to combat Islamic State's spread across the two nations. The statement lacked detailed plans, including the number of troops leaving Iraq and their departure bases.

In a Friday briefing, a senior U.S. official emphasized that the move is a transition, not a withdrawal. Talks initiated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in January led to the agreement, aiming to reduce U.S. troop presence due to instability concerns.

The plan involves significant troop reductions by September 2025, with complete withdrawals from certain bases by 2026. However, U.S. and coalition forces will remain in select areas like Erbil. The U.S. mission in Syria will continue.

This strategic shift marks a significant adjustment in Washington's Middle East military stance amid rising regional confrontations involving Israel and Iran. The agreement may strengthen Sudani's political standing as he navigates Iraq's alliances with both Washington and Tehran.

