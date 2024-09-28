Left Menu

Regional Tensions Escalate: Leaders Call for Netanyahu to Halt Actions

Jordan's Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, urged for Israeli PM Netanyahu to be stopped, warning of a potential full-scale war. Amidst airstrikes in Beirut, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud emphasized the need for a ceasefire, addressing the Palestinian issue as key to regional peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 02:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 02:04 IST
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi issued a stark warning on Friday, stating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must be stopped to avert a full-fledged war in the region.

'It is time to face the truth, and the truth is, unless Netanyahu is stopped, unless this government is stopped, war will encompass all of us,' Safadi told reporters before a U.N. Security Council meeting on Gaza. Earlier in the day, Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs, causing significant tremors.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud echoed Safadi's sentiments, noting that the airstrikes had heightened the risk of the situation spiraling out of control. 'We believe very, very, very strongly that a ceasefire is necessary, that the guns are not going to solve anything, that we need to move towards peace in our region, and that peace is firmly rooted in addressing the Palestinian issue,' bin Farhan stated.

In his speech to the UN General Assembly, Netanyahu focused on normalizing ties with Saudi Arabia but omitted any mention of Palestine. This oversight was criticized by bin Farhan, highlighting that addressing the Palestinian issue is key to achieving regional peace. Safadi supported this view, asserting the urgent need for a two-state solution to ensure stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

