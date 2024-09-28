Tensions Escalate: Israel's Strike Targets Hezbollah Leadership in Beirut

Senior Hezbollah commanders were the target of Israel's strike on the group's central headquarters in Beirut's suburbs on Friday. However, it remains too early to confirm if the attack killed its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, according to a senior Israeli official.

The Israeli military stated that the attack targeted Hezbollah's main headquarters, significantly impacting the Lebanese capital. When asked about Nasrallah's fate, the official mentioned it would be quickly evident if he is alive, but may take longer if he is deceased.

Speaking anonymously to reporters in New York, the official stressed Israel's need to curb threats from Iran-backed Hezbollah. He highlighted potential broader conflicts but emphasized the importance of neutralizing Nasrallah to dismantle Hezbollah's central command and reduce regional tensions.

Nasrallah, who has led Hezbollah since 1992, following the assassination of his predecessor by Israel, was described as irreplaceable by the official. The Israeli government recently decided to degrade Hezbollah's power to protect its citizens and shift the balance of forces in the region.

The official concluded by discussing the significant reduction of Hezbollah's missile and rocket capabilities, achieved through the strike. He stated that while Israel does not seek a broader war, the subsequent actions by Iran would be critical in determining the future course of events.

