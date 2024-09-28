Left Menu

Justice Hima Kohli Calls for Robust National Climate Law

Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli advocates for a comprehensive national climate law in India. She highlighted the inadequacy of current fragmented environmental legislations in addressing climate change complexities. She emphasized integrating human rights into climate discussions and holding both state and non-state actors accountable.

Justice Hima Kohli Calls for Robust National Climate Law
Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli has called for a comprehensive national climate law to address the complexities of climate change, stating that current environmental legislations are often fragmented and insufficient.

Speaking at an event on 'Climate Liability, Justice, and Jurisprudence,' she cited the M K Ranjit Sinh case as pivotal for strengthening India's environmental laws and integrating human rights into climate discussions.

Justice Kohli emphasized the need for legislation that provides for climate adaptation and mitigation, holds actors accountable, and prioritizes vulnerable populations. She also highlighted the role of public interest litigations in advancing climate justice, while cautioning against their misuse.

