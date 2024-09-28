Tragic Double Suicide in Angamaly: Police Investigate Shocking Incident

A tragic incident unfolded in Angamaly, where a couple reportedly died by suicide, and their two children were hospitalized with severe injuries, police revealed on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night. Sanal, 39, was found hanging, while his wife Sumi, 37, was burnt to death. Their four-year-old younger son sustained severe burn injuries, police said.

Police also disclosed that Sanal's body showed burn injuries despite him being found hanging. Their eldest child, aged 11, is also receiving treatment. Traces of kerosene were identified, with further details pending the post-mortem report.

(With inputs from agencies.)