Tragic Double Suicide in Angamaly: Police Investigate Shocking Incident

A couple reportedly died by suicide at their Angamaly residence and their two children are hospitalised with severe injuries. Sanal, 39, was found hanging and his wife Sumi, 37, was burned to death. Police suspect kerosene involvement and await post-mortem results for more clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:23 IST
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Angamaly, where a couple reportedly died by suicide, and their two children were hospitalized with severe injuries, police revealed on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night. Sanal, 39, was found hanging, while his wife Sumi, 37, was burnt to death. Their four-year-old younger son sustained severe burn injuries, police said.

Police also disclosed that Sanal's body showed burn injuries despite him being found hanging. Their eldest child, aged 11, is also receiving treatment. Traces of kerosene were identified, with further details pending the post-mortem report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

