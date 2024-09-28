Tragic Double Suicide and Child Hospitalization Unfolds in Angamaly

A tragic incident unfolded in Angamaly where a couple allegedly died by suicide, leaving their two children hospitalized, police reported.

The event took place on Friday night. Sanal (39) was found hanging, and his wife Sumi (37) was found burnt to death. Their younger son, aged four, has severe burn injuries.

Despite Sanal being found hanging, police noted burn injuries on his body as well. Their eleven-year-old child is also under medical care. Investigators found traces of kerosene, with more details expected following a post-mortem report.

(With inputs from agencies.)