ATM Heist Leads to High-Speed Chase and Showdown in Namakkal

A high-profile ATM heist in Kerala's Thrissur district led to a dramatic police chase and shootout in Namakkal, resulting in the apprehension of six suspects involved in inter-state robberies. Videos of the chase, where a truck flung a two-wheeler and dragged a car, went viral on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Namakkal(Tn) | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:53 IST
  • India

The Veppadai police in Namakkal district registered serious charges, including attempt to murder, assault, and endangering public life, against six suspects connected to an audacious ATM heist in Kerala's Thrissur district, according to a senior police official.

One of the detainees, apprehended after a dramatic chase in Kumarapalayam, is receiving treatment for injuries sustained when police opened fire in self-defense. Another suspect, the truck driver, was shot dead by police after he attacked an officer and attempted to escape.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the gang has been involved in multiple inter-state ATM robberies. Haryana police have been notified, as all suspects are from that state. The suspects will undergo necessary judicial formalities before being produced in court.

Meanwhile, videos of the harrowing incident, where a truck knocked down a two-wheeler and dragged a car, have gone viral on social media. Astonishingly, the two-wheeler rider narrowly escaped serious injury. Public and police efforts to halt the speeding vehicle, including hurling stones, were captured in the footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

