Street Vendors Identity Display Row: Himachal Minister Clarifies Position
Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh clarified his remarks on mandatory name displays for street vendors, stressing it was a media-driven controversy. Singh assured the Congress high command of adherence to party ideologies and discussed the phased implementation of vendor registration, aligning with High Court and Supreme Court directives.
Updated: 28-09-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:17 IST
Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh has clarified his recent comments regarding mandatory identity displays for street vendors, calling the ensuing controversy a 'media-created issue blown out of proportion.'
Singh emphasized his dedication to the Congress party's ideologies, as discussed with Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.
The minister assured that the state is adhering to High Court and Supreme Court directives regarding vendor registration, with multi-party committee discussions scheduled for October 3 to address all related issues.
