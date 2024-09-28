Left Menu

Street Vendors Identity Display Row: Himachal Minister Clarifies Position

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh clarified his remarks on mandatory name displays for street vendors, stressing it was a media-driven controversy. Singh assured the Congress high command of adherence to party ideologies and discussed the phased implementation of vendor registration, aligning with High Court and Supreme Court directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:17 IST
Vikramaditya Singh Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh has clarified his recent comments regarding mandatory identity displays for street vendors, calling the ensuing controversy a 'media-created issue blown out of proportion.'

Singh emphasized his dedication to the Congress party's ideologies, as discussed with Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

The minister assured that the state is adhering to High Court and Supreme Court directives regarding vendor registration, with multi-party committee discussions scheduled for October 3 to address all related issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

