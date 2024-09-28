Street Vendors Identity Display Row: Himachal Minister Clarifies Position

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh has clarified his recent comments regarding mandatory identity displays for street vendors, calling the ensuing controversy a 'media-created issue blown out of proportion.'

Singh emphasized his dedication to the Congress party's ideologies, as discussed with Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

The minister assured that the state is adhering to High Court and Supreme Court directives regarding vendor registration, with multi-party committee discussions scheduled for October 3 to address all related issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)