Supreme Court Intervenes in High Court Judge Complaint Controversy
The Supreme Court has put a hold on a Lokpal order concerning complaints against a sitting high court judge, citing concerns over judicial independence. The case, involving allegations of influence by the judge, was addressed by a special bench seeking responses from relevant parties. A hearing is set for March 18.
In a dramatic legal move illustrating the delicate balance of judicial independence, the Supreme Court has stayed a Lokpal order that entertained complaints against a sitting high court judge. This decision came with stern remarks about the potential implications for judicial integrity.
The case has garnered significant attention, as a special bench led by Justice B R Gavai sought responses from key players including the Centre and the Lokpal registrar. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta strongly argued that high court judges should not fall under the ambit of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.
Expecting a rigorous legal discourse, the bench noted the involvement of senior advocates in assisting the court. A follow-up hearing is scheduled for March 18, showcasing the high stakes involved in preserving the sanctity of judicial roles and responsibilities. The contentious order had arisen from complaints alleging corruption linked to a high court judge's previous work.
