Israeli Military Claims to Have Killed Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah, Anticipates Broader Conflict
The Israeli military announced the reported killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, heightening fears of a broader conflict. The military hopes the event will lead to a change in Hezbollah's actions, while remaining cautious as the group's capabilities have not yet been diminished.
The Israeli military declared on Saturday its heightened alert status for a potential broader conflict after claiming to have killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.
Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani expressed hope that Nasrallah's reported death would influence Hezbollah's actions. However, he acknowledged that diminishing the Iran-supported group's capabilities would still require time.
Shoshani reiterated that Hezbollah has been attacking Israel for a year and anticipates ongoing assaults. Despite the situation's gravity, no new civilian guidelines were issued as existing high-alert protocols suffice. He also noted Iran's support of Hezbollah and other proxies, emphasizing the military's preparedness for wider escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli military
- Hezbollah
- Nasrallah
- conflict
- Iran
- Beirut
- Shoshani
- high alert
- escalation
- intelligence
ALSO READ
France Summons Iran Diplomat Over Ballistic Missile Allegations
EU Weighs Sanctions on Iran for Alleged Missile Transfers to Russia
India and Iran to Boost Tourism Cooperation
Iranian Ambassador Promotes Tourism Amidst West Asian Tensions
Iranian Ambassador Highlights Tourism Opportunities Amid Tensions