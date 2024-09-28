Israeli Military Claims to Have Killed Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah, Anticipates Broader Conflict

The Israeli military declared on Saturday its heightened alert status for a potential broader conflict after claiming to have killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani expressed hope that Nasrallah's reported death would influence Hezbollah's actions. However, he acknowledged that diminishing the Iran-supported group's capabilities would still require time.

Shoshani reiterated that Hezbollah has been attacking Israel for a year and anticipates ongoing assaults. Despite the situation's gravity, no new civilian guidelines were issued as existing high-alert protocols suffice. He also noted Iran's support of Hezbollah and other proxies, emphasizing the military's preparedness for wider escalation.

