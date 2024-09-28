Left Menu

Israeli Military Claims to Have Killed Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah, Anticipates Broader Conflict

The Israeli military announced the reported killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, heightening fears of a broader conflict. The military hopes the event will lead to a change in Hezbollah's actions, while remaining cautious as the group's capabilities have not yet been diminished.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:23 IST
Israeli Military Claims to Have Killed Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah, Anticipates Broader Conflict
Israeli air strikes

The Israeli military declared on Saturday its heightened alert status for a potential broader conflict after claiming to have killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani expressed hope that Nasrallah's reported death would influence Hezbollah's actions. However, he acknowledged that diminishing the Iran-supported group's capabilities would still require time.

Shoshani reiterated that Hezbollah has been attacking Israel for a year and anticipates ongoing assaults. Despite the situation's gravity, no new civilian guidelines were issued as existing high-alert protocols suffice. He also noted Iran's support of Hezbollah and other proxies, emphasizing the military's preparedness for wider escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024