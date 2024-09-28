Left Menu

Victims' Families Demand Compensation After Tragic Wall Collapse in Madhya Pradesh

Family members of deceased victims of a wall collapse in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, protested for compensation. The incident, resulting in two deaths and two injuries, is attributed to heavy rains and an allegedly faulty drainage system. Authorities promised to communicate their demands to the state government.

Family members of a man who lost his life in a wall collapse in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, staged a sit-in protest on Saturday, demanding compensation of Rs 50 lakh.

Victims Ajay Yogi (27) and Farheen Rathore (22) were killed, while two others were injured after a boundary wall of a building near the Mahakal temple collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday evening.

Locals reported that Yogi's family and acquaintances protested with his body, blocking the Mohan Nagar crossing and halting traffic on the Ujjain-Agar road for over an hour. The protestors sought compensation of Rs 50 lakh, a government job for a family member of the deceased, and strict action against those responsible for the collapse.

The protest concluded after sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) LN Garg and senior police officials assured the family that their demands would be forwarded to the state government. The protestors alleged the wall collapse resulted from an improper drainage system and demanded accountability from the officials involved.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced aid of Rs 4 lakh each for the deceased's families and Rs 50,000 for the injured, as per officials. Eyewitnesses stated the victims were packing their makeshift shops near the Mahakal Temple when the wall collapsed amid heavy rains on Friday. Meanwhile, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh noted that investigations into the incident's causes were ongoing, and the injured victims were in stable condition.

