Hezbollah Leader Reportedly Dead: France's Foreign Ministry Confirms

France's foreign ministry announced on Saturday that, according to its information, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was dead, a day after Israel confirmed it had killed him.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah has not yet made any statement regarding Nasrallah's status. However, the French foreign ministry reiterated that its information indicates Nasrallah's death.

In response, the ministry revealed it is in communication with Lebanese authorities and France's regional partners to prevent any escalation. "Ensuring the security and protection of civilians, including French nationals in the region, remains our priority," the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies.)