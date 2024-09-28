Hezbollah Leader Reportedly Dead: France's Foreign Ministry Confirms
France's foreign ministry announced that Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed, as confirmed by Israel a day prior. Hezbollah has not yet issued a statement. France is in contact with Lebanese authorities and regional partners to ensure civilian security and prevent escalation.
France's foreign ministry announced on Saturday that, according to its information, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was dead, a day after Israel confirmed it had killed him.
The Iran-backed Hezbollah has not yet made any statement regarding Nasrallah's status. However, the French foreign ministry reiterated that its information indicates Nasrallah's death.
In response, the ministry revealed it is in communication with Lebanese authorities and France's regional partners to prevent any escalation. "Ensuring the security and protection of civilians, including French nationals in the region, remains our priority," the statement added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Budapest-Made Pagers Linked to Lebanon and Syria Explosions
Deadly Pager Explosions Rock Lebanon
Exploding Pagers: Hybrid Warfare Strikes Lebanon
UPDATE 2-Blinken holds talks in Egypt as Lebanon blasts renew escalation fears
Explosive Pagers in Lebanon: The Complex Web of International Manufacturing and Militancy