Left Menu

Hezbollah Leader Reportedly Dead: France's Foreign Ministry Confirms

France's foreign ministry announced that Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed, as confirmed by Israel a day prior. Hezbollah has not yet issued a statement. France is in contact with Lebanese authorities and regional partners to ensure civilian security and prevent escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:03 IST
Hezbollah Leader Reportedly Dead: France's Foreign Ministry Confirms
Hezbollah Leader

France's foreign ministry announced on Saturday that, according to its information, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was dead, a day after Israel confirmed it had killed him.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah has not yet made any statement regarding Nasrallah's status. However, the French foreign ministry reiterated that its information indicates Nasrallah's death.

In response, the ministry revealed it is in communication with Lebanese authorities and France's regional partners to prevent any escalation. "Ensuring the security and protection of civilians, including French nationals in the region, remains our priority," the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024