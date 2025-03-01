Honoring the Fallen: Lebanon's Largest Mass Burial Ceremony
In southern Lebanon, a mass funeral for nearly 100 Lebanese killed in the war between Israel and Hezbollah became the largest of its kind since the ceasefire. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam toured the affected border region, emphasizing reconstruction and support while urging Israeli withdrawal.
Thousands of mourners gathered in southern Lebanon to honor nearly 100 Lebanese who perished in last year's conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The mass funeral, the largest since the US-brokered ceasefire three months ago, brought the bodies back to their hometown in Aitaroun for reburial.
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam visited border areas devastated during the war, assuring residents of a safe return and reconstruction. He pressed for a complete withdrawal by Israeli forces, emphasizing Greece's support for this move. Salam's visit followed a confidence vote for his new government in parliament.
Hezbollah's defiant stance echoed through Aitaroun during the historic ceremony, reinforcing commitment amidst calls for independence and strength. The gathering drew international attention, as Lebanese charges were filed regarding an earlier attack on UN peacekeepers along the Israel-Lebanon border.
