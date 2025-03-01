Left Menu

Honoring the Fallen: Lebanon's Largest Mass Burial Ceremony

In southern Lebanon, a mass funeral for nearly 100 Lebanese killed in the war between Israel and Hezbollah became the largest of its kind since the ceasefire. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam toured the affected border region, emphasizing reconstruction and support while urging Israeli withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aitaroun | Updated: 01-03-2025 02:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 02:20 IST
Honoring the Fallen: Lebanon's Largest Mass Burial Ceremony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of mourners gathered in southern Lebanon to honor nearly 100 Lebanese who perished in last year's conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The mass funeral, the largest since the US-brokered ceasefire three months ago, brought the bodies back to their hometown in Aitaroun for reburial.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam visited border areas devastated during the war, assuring residents of a safe return and reconstruction. He pressed for a complete withdrawal by Israeli forces, emphasizing Greece's support for this move. Salam's visit followed a confidence vote for his new government in parliament.

Hezbollah's defiant stance echoed through Aitaroun during the historic ceremony, reinforcing commitment amidst calls for independence and strength. The gathering drew international attention, as Lebanese charges were filed regarding an earlier attack on UN peacekeepers along the Israel-Lebanon border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025