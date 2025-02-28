Left Menu

World Bank's $1 Billion Initiative for Lebanon's Reconstruction

Lebanon's Finance Minister Yassine Jaber announced that the World Bank is setting up a $1 billion fund aimed at reconstruction efforts in the country. The World Bank will contribute $250 million initially, with donors expected to provide the remaining $750 million.

Lebanon is poised for significant reconstruction efforts, thanks to a $1 billion fund facilitated by the World Bank. This development was confirmed by Lebanon's Finance Minister, Yassine Jaber, in an interview with Reuters.

The World Bank is spearheading this initiative by contributing an initial $250 million. The remainder of the fund is expected to be raised through various international donors, amounting to $750 million.

This financial boost comes as Lebanon continues to grapple with extensive rebuilding needs across the nation. The collaborative funding effort underscores the international community's commitment to aiding in Lebanon's recovery and development.

