World Bank's $1 Billion Initiative for Lebanon's Reconstruction

Lebanon is poised for significant reconstruction efforts, thanks to a $1 billion fund facilitated by the World Bank. This development was confirmed by Lebanon's Finance Minister, Yassine Jaber, in an interview with Reuters.

The World Bank is spearheading this initiative by contributing an initial $250 million. The remainder of the fund is expected to be raised through various international donors, amounting to $750 million.

This financial boost comes as Lebanon continues to grapple with extensive rebuilding needs across the nation. The collaborative funding effort underscores the international community's commitment to aiding in Lebanon's recovery and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)