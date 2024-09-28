Historic Extension: Uttarakhand's First Woman Chief Secretary Radha Raturi Gets Second Term

Radha Raturi, Uttarakhand's first woman Chief Secretary, has been granted a second six-month extension of her service. The Department of Personnel and Training issued a letter on Saturday confirming the extension, which will run from October 1 until March 31 next year.

Raturi's initial extension was set to end on September 30. A distinguished IAS officer from the 1988 batch, she has been serving as Uttarakhand's Chief Secretary since January 31 of this year. Raturi is also known as the wife of former Uttarakhand DGP Anil Raturi.

(With inputs from agencies.)