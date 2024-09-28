Left Menu

Historic Extension: Uttarakhand's First Woman Chief Secretary Radha Raturi Gets Second Term

Radha Raturi, Uttarakhand's first woman Chief Secretary, received a second six-month extension of her service, starting October 1. The Department of Personnel and Training issued the extension letter, which prolongs her tenure until March 31 of the next year. Raturi, an IAS officer from the 1988 batch, was initially appointed on January 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:35 IST
Historic Extension: Uttarakhand's First Woman Chief Secretary Radha Raturi Gets Second Term
Radha Raturi
  • Country:
  • India

Radha Raturi, Uttarakhand's first woman Chief Secretary, has been granted a second six-month extension of her service. The Department of Personnel and Training issued a letter on Saturday confirming the extension, which will run from October 1 until March 31 next year.

Raturi's initial extension was set to end on September 30. A distinguished IAS officer from the 1988 batch, she has been serving as Uttarakhand's Chief Secretary since January 31 of this year. Raturi is also known as the wife of former Uttarakhand DGP Anil Raturi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024