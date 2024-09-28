Historic Extension: Uttarakhand's First Woman Chief Secretary Radha Raturi Gets Second Term
Radha Raturi, Uttarakhand's first woman Chief Secretary, received a second six-month extension of her service, starting October 1. The Department of Personnel and Training issued the extension letter, which prolongs her tenure until March 31 of the next year. Raturi, an IAS officer from the 1988 batch, was initially appointed on January 31.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Radha Raturi, Uttarakhand's first woman Chief Secretary, has been granted a second six-month extension of her service. The Department of Personnel and Training issued a letter on Saturday confirming the extension, which will run from October 1 until March 31 next year.
Raturi's initial extension was set to end on September 30. A distinguished IAS officer from the 1988 batch, she has been serving as Uttarakhand's Chief Secretary since January 31 of this year. Raturi is also known as the wife of former Uttarakhand DGP Anil Raturi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Launches Anil Raturi's 'Khaki Mein Sthitapragya'
Prime Minister Modi Pays Tribute to Prominent Kashmiri IAS Officer
Rajasthan Implements Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle Transferring Key IPS and IAS Officers
Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Suspended IAS Officer in Money Laundering Case