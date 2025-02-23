Bias and Delays: Inside the Career Challenges of Suspended IAS Officer N Prasanth

Suspended IAS officer N Prasanth has expressed frustration in a letter to Kerala's Chief Secretary, claiming unfair delays in his promotion to Secretary rank due to unjust disciplinary action. He states that his eligibility was overlooked since January 2022, despite juniors receiving promotions.

Prasanth maintains that the disciplinary action against him, initiated after his promotion was due, was meant to fabricate a reason to withhold it. He argues that the prolonged delay violates service rules, which dictate resolution within six months, harming his career advancement without justification.

Prasanth, known as 'collector bro', was notably suspended for criticizing a senior IAS officer on social media. Many allegations against him, including lapses during his tenure overseeing welfare initiatives, remain unproven, raising questions about the fairness and motives of disciplinary actions.

