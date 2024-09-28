Left Menu

Crime Branch Seizes Rs 6.20 Crore Worth of Ambergris in Thane

The Crime Branch seized over 5 kg of ambergris, valued at Rs 6.20 crore, from a car in Dombivli, Thane district. Ambergris is a valuable substance used in perfumery and was found in the car of three arrested Navi Mumbai residents. An FIR was registered for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:44 IST
Crime Branch Seizes Rs 6.20 Crore Worth of Ambergris in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Branch seized over 5 kg of ambergris, valued at Rs 6.20 crore, from a car in Dombivli township, Thane district, a senior officer announced on Saturday.

Ambergris, a waxy substance produced by sperm whales and used in perfumery, was intercepted by police following a tip-off. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil told reporters that the car was intercepted in the Manpada area on Friday.

Police seized 5.64 kg of ambergris and arrested three occupants who are residents of Navi Mumbai. Along with the ambergris, goods and mobile phones were also confiscated. An FIR was filed under the Wildlife Protection Act, and the investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024