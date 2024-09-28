Crime Branch Seizes Rs 6.20 Crore Worth of Ambergris in Thane
The Crime Branch seized over 5 kg of ambergris, valued at Rs 6.20 crore, from a car in Dombivli, Thane district. Ambergris is a valuable substance used in perfumery and was found in the car of three arrested Navi Mumbai residents. An FIR was registered for further investigation.
The Crime Branch seized over 5 kg of ambergris, valued at Rs 6.20 crore, from a car in Dombivli township, Thane district, a senior officer announced on Saturday.
Ambergris, a waxy substance produced by sperm whales and used in perfumery, was intercepted by police following a tip-off. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil told reporters that the car was intercepted in the Manpada area on Friday.
Police seized 5.64 kg of ambergris and arrested three occupants who are residents of Navi Mumbai. Along with the ambergris, goods and mobile phones were also confiscated. An FIR was filed under the Wildlife Protection Act, and the investigation is ongoing.
