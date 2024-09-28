Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Urges Action on Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrest by Sri Lankan Authorities

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has raised concerns with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about the arrest of 37 Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities. Gandhi has urged Jaishankar to intervene for the early release of the fishermen and their boats, underscoring recurring incidents and unjust fines.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, on Saturday addressed the arrest of 37 Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Gandhi urged for diplomatic intervention to ensure the early release of the Indian nationals and their boats.

In his letter, Gandhi condemned the recurring incidents of small and marginal Indian fisherfolk being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities. He highlighted the unjust seizure of assets and the imposition of hefty fines on the fishermen.

Referring to the situation on September 21, 2024, where 37 Tamil fishermen and their boats were seized, Gandhi mentioned that these fishermen had attempted to rescue a Sri Lankan boat in distress. Despite seeking assistance from Sri Lankan authorities, they were arrested for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line.

