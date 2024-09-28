Left Menu

Hezbollah's Heir Apparent: Hashem Safieddine in the Spotlight

The killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has shifted attention to his potential successor, Hashem Safieddine. Safieddine, known for his strong anti-Israel stance, oversees Hezbollah's political and military activities. He is a cleric with family ties to Nasrallah and shares his militant ideologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:58 IST
Hezbollah's Heir Apparent: Hashem Safieddine in the Spotlight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a Beirut suburb has thrust Hashem Safieddine into the limelight, marking him as the likely successor. Nasrallah, who guided the group for 32 years, was killed in an airstrike confirmed by Hezbollah. The organization now faces the daunting task of selecting a new leader amidst unprecedented attacks.

Hashem Safieddine, who survived the Israeli airstrikes, is a key figure within Hezbollah. As the head of the executive council, he manages the group's political strategies and serves on the Jihad Council, overseeing military operations. He is also a cleric related to Nasrallah, wearing the black turban that signifies descent from Prophet Mohammed.

Known for his hardline stance, Safieddine has been outspoken against U.S. policies and vocal in his support of the Palestinian cause. His resemblance to Nasrallah and his familial ties have positioned him as a strong contender for the group's leadership, following in the militant pathway laid down by his predecessor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024