Thane Court Sentences Man for Molesting Minor Relative
A court in Thane, Maharashtra, sentenced a 30-year-old man to three years in prison for molesting his 14-year-old relative. The Bhiwandi sessions judge found him guilty under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, also imposing a Rs 2,000 fine. The incident occurred in September 2021.
- Country:
- India
A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 30-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting his 14-year-old relative.
Additional sessions judge N K Karande of the Bhiwandi sessions court found the man guilty under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him as part of the order passed on September 26.
Special public prosecutor Vijay M Mundhe informed the court that the accused, who lived in the same locality as the victim, lured her to his house on some pretext in September 2021 and touched her inappropriately. The girl reported the incident to her parents, leading to a police complaint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- molestation
- minor
- court verdict
- imprisonment
- POCSO
- IPC
- Maharashtra
- Bhiwandi
- legal news
ALSO READ
Social Boycott in Yadgir After POCSO Complaint Filed
Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for 2019 Rape Case
Karnataka High Court Postpones Hearing of Former CM Yediyurappa's Plea in POCSO Case
Life Imprisonment for Man Raping 4-Year-Old, Kandhamal Convict Gets 20 Years
SC says watching, downloading child pornography are offences under POCSO Act and IT law.