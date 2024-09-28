Thane Court Sentences Man for Molesting Minor Relative

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 30-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting his 14-year-old relative.

Additional sessions judge N K Karande of the Bhiwandi sessions court found the man guilty under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him as part of the order passed on September 26.

Special public prosecutor Vijay M Mundhe informed the court that the accused, who lived in the same locality as the victim, lured her to his house on some pretext in September 2021 and touched her inappropriately. The girl reported the incident to her parents, leading to a police complaint.

