Left Menu

Thane Court Sentences Man for Molesting Minor Relative

A court in Thane, Maharashtra, sentenced a 30-year-old man to three years in prison for molesting his 14-year-old relative. The Bhiwandi sessions judge found him guilty under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, also imposing a Rs 2,000 fine. The incident occurred in September 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:16 IST
Thane Court Sentences Man for Molesting Minor Relative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 30-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting his 14-year-old relative.

Additional sessions judge N K Karande of the Bhiwandi sessions court found the man guilty under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him as part of the order passed on September 26.

Special public prosecutor Vijay M Mundhe informed the court that the accused, who lived in the same locality as the victim, lured her to his house on some pretext in September 2021 and touched her inappropriately. The girl reported the incident to her parents, leading to a police complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024