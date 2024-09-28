Boris Johnson Planned Secret Raid to Secure COVID Vaccines
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has disclosed that he ordered military chiefs to prepare a raid on a Dutch factory in March 2021. The aim was to secure 5 million COVID vaccines that the European Union had threatened to block from being exported to Britain.
Johnson recounted how Lieutenant General Doug Chalmers suggested using small boats to cross the Channel and navigate Dutch canals. However, Chalmers warned of the diplomatic repercussions should the mission be detected, likening it to invading a long-standing NATO ally.
Britain's defence ministry offered no immediate comment. Chalmers, now chair of the government's committee on standards in public life, declined to comment on confidential discussions. Both Britain and the EU had contracts with AstraZeneca for vaccines, leading to disputes over doses manufactured in the Netherlands.
