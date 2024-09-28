Chinese Minister Calls for Middle East Ceasefire at UN
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed the United Nations General Assembly, emphasizing the urgency of a comprehensive ceasefire in the Middle East and advocating for a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians. He also noted China's commitment to peace in Ukraine without exacerbating the conflict or exploiting it for national gain.
Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed the need for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in the Middle East. He highlighted the two-state solution as the only viable path to resolving tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.
Beyond the Middle East, Wang assured that China was actively working towards peace in Ukraine. He underlined that China was not exacerbating the conflict or seeking to exploit Russia's war for its own benefit.
Wang's remarks underscored China's broader commitment to global stability and peace, positioning the nation as a proactive participant in international conflict resolution.
