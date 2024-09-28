Left Menu

Chinese Minister Calls for Middle East Ceasefire at UN

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed the United Nations General Assembly, emphasizing the urgency of a comprehensive ceasefire in the Middle East and advocating for a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians. He also noted China's commitment to peace in Ukraine without exacerbating the conflict or exploiting it for national gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:57 IST
Chinese Minister Calls for Middle East Ceasefire at UN
Wang Yi

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed the need for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in the Middle East. He highlighted the two-state solution as the only viable path to resolving tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.

Beyond the Middle East, Wang assured that China was actively working towards peace in Ukraine. He underlined that China was not exacerbating the conflict or seeking to exploit Russia's war for its own benefit.

Wang's remarks underscored China's broader commitment to global stability and peace, positioning the nation as a proactive participant in international conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024