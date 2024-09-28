Left Menu

Maoist Leader Ram Dayal Mahato Surrenders in Jharkhand

Ram Dayal Mahato, a self-styled zonal commander of CPI (Maoists), surrendered in Jharkhand's Giridih district. With over 50 Naxal-related cases pending and a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, he was influenced by the state's surrender policy. His surrender is seen as a significant achievement for the Jharkhand police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:19 IST
Maoist Leader Ram Dayal Mahato Surrenders in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Ram Dayal Mahato, a self-styled zonal commander of the outlawed CPI (Maoists), has surrendered in Jharkhand's Giridih district. The 70-year-old carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, according to a police statement.

Mahato, also known by several aliases including Bachchan da and Amar da, was reportedly influenced by the Jharkhand government's surrender and rehabilitation policy. Under the ''Nayee Disha-Ek Nayee Pahal'' initiative, he chose to rejoin the mainstream of society.

Mahato's surrender has been hailed as a major success for the Jharkhand police. The DIG (Hazaribag), Sunil Bhaskar, noted that this would likely lead to a decrease in Naxal activities in the region. The Superintendent of Police of Giridih, Dr. Bimal Kumar, was also present during the briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024