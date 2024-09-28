Maoist Leader Ram Dayal Mahato Surrenders in Jharkhand

In a significant development, Ram Dayal Mahato, a self-styled zonal commander of the outlawed CPI (Maoists), has surrendered in Jharkhand's Giridih district. The 70-year-old carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, according to a police statement.

Mahato, also known by several aliases including Bachchan da and Amar da, was reportedly influenced by the Jharkhand government's surrender and rehabilitation policy. Under the ''Nayee Disha-Ek Nayee Pahal'' initiative, he chose to rejoin the mainstream of society.

Mahato's surrender has been hailed as a major success for the Jharkhand police. The DIG (Hazaribag), Sunil Bhaskar, noted that this would likely lead to a decrease in Naxal activities in the region. The Superintendent of Police of Giridih, Dr. Bimal Kumar, was also present during the briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)