Major Settlements at Thane Lok Adalat: Rs 159 Crore Compensation Distributed
The National Lok Adalat in Thane, Maharashtra, settled 31,125 matters resulting in compensation totaling Rs 159.67 crore. A notable case saw the family of Pankaj Ramesh Shedge, who died in a road accident, receive Rs 4.50 crore. Various other claims, including for marital disputes and cheque bouncing cases, were also resolved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:40 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Lok Adalat held in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday made headline-grabbing settlements, doling out a total compensation of Rs 159.67 crore across 31,125 matters.
A significant portion of this was a Rs 4.50 crore settlement granted to the family of Pankaj Ramesh Shedge, who tragically lost his life in a road accident in December 2022.
District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary I K Suryavanshi reported that the Lok Adalat also resolved 950 long-pending cases and 217 Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) claims, showcasing its pivotal role in delivering justice efficiently.
