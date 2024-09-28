Major Settlements at Thane Lok Adalat: Rs 159 Crore Compensation Distributed

The National Lok Adalat held in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday made headline-grabbing settlements, doling out a total compensation of Rs 159.67 crore across 31,125 matters.

A significant portion of this was a Rs 4.50 crore settlement granted to the family of Pankaj Ramesh Shedge, who tragically lost his life in a road accident in December 2022.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary I K Suryavanshi reported that the Lok Adalat also resolved 950 long-pending cases and 217 Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) claims, showcasing its pivotal role in delivering justice efficiently.

