Shock and Disbelief: The Death of Hezbollah Leader
Armed men fired shots and shut down shops in Beirut after the death of Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Hezbollah confirmed his death following an Israeli airstrike. Nasrallah's loss is a severe blow to Hezbollah, causing a mix of panic and mourning among supporters while the Lebanese army tightens security.
In Beirut, armed men took to the streets, firing shots and shutting down shops, as news broke of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's death. Hezbollah confirmed his demise after an Israeli airstrike on their headquarters.
Nasrallah's death is a significant setback for Hezbollah, inducing shock and disbelief among the group's supporters. Some expressed hope that the news wasn't true, while others mourned openly, highlighting Nasrallah's importance to the group.
The Lebanese army has increased security measures across Beirut, deploying tanks at key locations. The fear of sectarian tensions looms large as Lebanon grapples with this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
