Police Seize Gutka and Paan Masala Worth Rs 66.77 Lakh in Powai
Police arrested Ashok Tambe and Someshwar Faleriya after seizing banned gutka and paan masala worth Rs 66.77 lakh. The seizure took place in Powai and involved two vehicles. The arrests were made under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2024 23:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In a major crackdown, police have seized banned gutka and paan masala worth Rs 66.77 lakh in Powai, according to an official statement on Tuesday.
Ashok Tambe and Someshwar Faleriya, both 32, were arrested after law enforcement laid a trap and confiscated two vehicles transporting the illegal tobacco products.
The duo face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Act, and the vehicles have been impounded as evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Armed Intruder Arrested at Trump's Golf Course
Elderly Man Arrested for Alleged Abuse of Minor in Navi Mumbai
Russian National Arrested in Florida on Smuggling and Money Laundering Charges
Music Mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested Amidst Legal Battles
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested in Federal Sex Trafficking Investigation