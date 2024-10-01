Police Seize Gutka and Paan Masala Worth Rs 66.77 Lakh in Powai

In a major crackdown, police have seized banned gutka and paan masala worth Rs 66.77 lakh in Powai, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Ashok Tambe and Someshwar Faleriya, both 32, were arrested after law enforcement laid a trap and confiscated two vehicles transporting the illegal tobacco products.

The duo face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Act, and the vehicles have been impounded as evidence.

