Iran Urges UN Action Amid Middle East Conflict
Iran's foreign ministry has urged the UN Security Council to intervene and prevent threats to regional peace, following a missile attack on Israel. The attack was described by Iran as self-defense against recent Israeli aggression. President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran does not seek war but will defend its interests.
Iran's foreign ministry has called on the United Nations Security Council to take "meaningful action" to prevent threats against regional peace and security. This follows Tehran's missile attack on Israel on Tuesday.
The assault, carried out by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, was in response to recent Israeli killings of militant leaders and aggressions in Gaza and Lebanon. Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Revolutionary Guards Deputy Commander Abbas Nilforoushan were among those killed in Beirut last week. "Our defensive operation is in line with international law and the right to self-defense; we only targeted military and security facilities," the foreign ministry stated regarding the missile attack.
In a previous post on X, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran's actions were "in defense of Iranian interests and citizens." He emphasized that while Iran does not seek war, the country would "firmly stand against any threat."
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel Broadens War Goals to Include Northern Community Returns
Israel Expands War Aims in Gaza Amid Hezbollah Conflict
US Criticizes Israeli Military Actions in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
Israel Unveils Bold Plan to Achieve Zero Emissions by 2050
Israel's Defense Minister Hosts Senior Biden Advisor Amid Northern Border Tensions