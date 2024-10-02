Left Menu

Iran Declares Acts of Self-Defense Against Israeli Retaliation

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, stated that their recent missile attack on Israel was an act of self-defense following the killing of leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups. He indicated that further action would depend on Israel's response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-10-2024 02:57 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 02:57 IST
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced on Wednesday that Iran's recent missile strike against Israel was an act of self-defense.

This move was in retaliation for the killing of several leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups, Araqchi shared in a post on X.

Araqchi warned that while the action is currently concluded, any further measures from Iran would depend on the response of the Israeli regime.

