Iran Declares Acts of Self-Defense Against Israeli Retaliation
Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, stated that their recent missile attack on Israel was an act of self-defense following the killing of leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups. He indicated that further action would depend on Israel's response.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-10-2024 02:57 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 02:57 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced on Wednesday that Iran's recent missile strike against Israel was an act of self-defense.
This move was in retaliation for the killing of several leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups, Araqchi shared in a post on X.
Araqchi warned that while the action is currently concluded, any further measures from Iran would depend on the response of the Israeli regime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
