Macron Stresses Transatlantic Unity for Ukrainian Peace

French President Emmanuel Macron has highlighted the importance of a strong alliance between Europe and the United States in supporting Ukraine, dismissing any notions of distrust. Speaking in China, Macron emphasized the necessity of working together on the Ukrainian issue.

He expressed support for the peace initiatives led by the United States and noted that American efforts benefit from European leadership. Macron's remarks come amid indications of doubt from Germany and France regarding the U.S. government's attempts to negotiate a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

A report from German magazine Spiegel revealed a leaked transcript suggesting that both Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are skeptical of the feasibility and efficacy of the American-led peace mediation efforts.

