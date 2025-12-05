Language Clash Sparks Heated Debate in Lok Sabha
In the Lok Sabha, TMC member Shatabdi Roy accused the government of deporting Bangla-speaking people to Bangladesh, which sparked a heated exchange with BJP members. Roy criticized the language-based deportations during Zero Hour, and despite her microphone being turned off, continued her protest with fellow TMC MP Mahua Moitra.
In a combustible session of the Lok Sabha, heated exchanges erupted between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members on Friday. TMC member Shatabdi Roy sparked the debate by alleging the deportation of Bangla-speaking people to Bangladesh, igniting a contentious back-and-forth with BJP counterparts.
Roy brought the issue to the floor during Zero Hour, delivering her protest in Bangla. She highlighted the case of an individual deported to Bangladesh from Odisha, asserting that language should not be a criterion for deportation.
Although Chair Krishna Prasad Tennati asked her to conclude, Roy advanced her protest. When her microphone was cut off, she, along with fellow TMC MP Mahua Moitra, confronted BJP member Jugal Kishore at his seat, prolonging the discord. Roy retorted that, by the same logic, BJP members speaking Hindi and Urdu should be sent to Pakistan, escalating tensions further.
