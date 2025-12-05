Left Menu

Rising Man-Animal Conflicts: A Cry for Help in Uttarakhand's Hills

BJP leader Anil Baluni raises alarm over increasing man-animal conflicts in Garhwal, Uttarakhand. Recent leopard and bear attacks have created fear among locals, resulting in school avoidance for safety. Baluni urges the central government to provide technological aid and expert assistance to mitigate these challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:15 IST
Rising Man-Animal Conflicts: A Cry for Help in Uttarakhand's Hills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Anil Baluni on Friday raised a significant concern about the escalating man-animal conflict in Uttarakhand's Garhwal hills, appealing for central assistance to tackle the issue.

During Zero Hour, Baluni highlighted that in recent weeks, leopard attacks have resulted in four fatalities and over 15 injuries in the Garhwal region. He noted that increased bear encounters further exacerbate the fear, effectively imposing curfew conditions in the hills after sunset.

The situation has become so dire that parents are refraining from sending children to school due to the threat of animal attacks. As the BJP's chief spokesperson, Baluni has called on Environment and Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav for support in acquiring modern equipment and deploying wildlife experts to understand the underlying causes of these conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shingles Vaccine Shows Potential in Dementia Prevention and Treatment

Shingles Vaccine Shows Potential in Dementia Prevention and Treatment

 Global
2
Milestone of Unity: 250th C-130J Tail Component Delivered

Milestone of Unity: 250th C-130J Tail Component Delivered

 India
3
IndiGo's Nationwide Flight Cancellations Spark Passenger Protests

IndiGo's Nationwide Flight Cancellations Spark Passenger Protests

 India
4
Haryana's ‘Operation Hotspot Domination’ Crushes Crime Networks

Haryana's ‘Operation Hotspot Domination’ Crushes Crime Networks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025