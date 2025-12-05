Rising Man-Animal Conflicts: A Cry for Help in Uttarakhand's Hills

BJP leader Anil Baluni on Friday raised a significant concern about the escalating man-animal conflict in Uttarakhand's Garhwal hills, appealing for central assistance to tackle the issue.

During Zero Hour, Baluni highlighted that in recent weeks, leopard attacks have resulted in four fatalities and over 15 injuries in the Garhwal region. He noted that increased bear encounters further exacerbate the fear, effectively imposing curfew conditions in the hills after sunset.

The situation has become so dire that parents are refraining from sending children to school due to the threat of animal attacks. As the BJP's chief spokesperson, Baluni has called on Environment and Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav for support in acquiring modern equipment and deploying wildlife experts to understand the underlying causes of these conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)