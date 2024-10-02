Sydney's Pro-Palestine Rally Faces Police Ban Amid Rising Tensions

Australian police are moving to prohibit a planned pro-Palestine rally in Sydney on Oct. 6 and 7, which coincides with the one-year anniversary of Israel's war in Gaza following a deadly attack by Palestinian Hamas militants.

The conflict has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and created a humanitarian crisis in the Middle East. Despite discussions with the organizers, police were not convinced the rally could proceed safely and will seek court approval for a ban, according to a statement from New South Wales state police released on Tuesday night.

The primary concern is the safety of participants and the broader community, according to police. Meanwhile, Middle East tensions escalated Tuesday when Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel in response to Israeli air and ground attacks on Hezbollah, a militant group backed by Tehran. Israel has promised a 'painful response.'

The Palestine Action Group Sydney denounced the police's decision on Facebook, viewing it as an infringement on fundamental democratic rights. 'We have a right to demonstrate ... the Palestine Action Group unequivocally opposes this attempt to silence protests,' the group stated.

Recent protests in Melbourne featured displays of Hezbollah symbols and images of its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, killed in Israeli strikes last week, leading authorities to open an investigation. Hezbollah is designated a terrorist organization in Australia, making it illegal for Australians to provide financial support or join its ranks.

Australia has experienced a surge in hate incidents since the Israel-Gaza conflict, prompting legislation last year that banned the public display of terrorist group symbols. A violent anti-war protest outside a Melbourne defense exhibition last month led to injuries for two dozen officers as police used crowd-control measures like sponge grenades, flash-bang devices, and irritant sprays.

(With inputs from agencies.)