Bomb Blasts Near Israel's Embassy in Copenhagen
Danish police are investigating two explosions near the Israel embassy in Copenhagen. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. Authorities are working to determine the cause and responsible parties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:27 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
On Wednesday, Danish police announced an investigation into two explosions that occurred near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the blasts, according to a statement released by the police.
The authorities are currently working to uncover the cause of the explosions and identify those responsible for the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested in Federal Sex Trafficking Investigation
We have looked at CBI report, disclosing status will jeopardise further investigation: SC on Kolkata doctor rape-murder case.
Explosions heard in Mali's capital; military training camp attacked, reports AP.
Malaysian Authorities Seal Bank Accounts Amid Child Abuse Investigation Linked to Islamic Business Group
Budapest-Made Pagers Linked to Lebanon and Syria Explosions