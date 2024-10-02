Left Menu

Bomb Blasts Near Israel's Embassy in Copenhagen

Danish police are investigating two explosions near the Israel embassy in Copenhagen. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. Authorities are working to determine the cause and responsible parties.

Updated: 02-10-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:27 IST
On Wednesday, Danish police announced an investigation into two explosions that occurred near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the blasts, according to a statement released by the police.

The authorities are currently working to uncover the cause of the explosions and identify those responsible for the incident.

