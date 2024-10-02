Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Activist in MUDA Land 'Scam'

A Mysuru court has issued a non-bailable warrant against social activist Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the alleged MUDA land scam, for failing to appear in a cheque bounce case.

Krishna missed the court appearance on Tuesday as he had to attend a separate Lokayukta police investigation involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in the MUDA site allotment case, sources close to him disclosed.

Sources mentioned that Krishna plans to attend court soon to resolve the matter. The Lokayukta police, directed by a special court based on Krishna's petition, have booked CM Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, and two others concerning the land allotment case.

The police team inspected a 3.16-acre site, allegedly allotted illegally to Siddaramaiah's wife, and were joined by the special land acquisition officer, surveyors, and town planning members from the MUDA, with Krishna also present during the review.

