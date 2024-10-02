Israeli Military Escalates Ground Operations in Southern Lebanon

The Israeli military has intensified its ground operations in southern Lebanon, incorporating regular infantry and armoured units. This marked an expansion from earlier missions conducted by commando and paratroop units.

On Tuesday, Israel publicly acknowledged its first ground operation in Lebanon, disclosing that its forces had crossed a short distance over the border. These units have been targeting Hezbollah positions, discovering tunnels and weapons caches.

The inclusion of the Golani Brigade, the 188th Armoured Brigade, and the 6th Infantry Brigade signifies an escalated effort focused on dismantling border tunnels and infrastructure. The military insists there is no plan to extend the operation to Beirut or other major cities in southern Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)