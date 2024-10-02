Left Menu

Israeli Military Escalates Ground Operations in Southern Lebanon

The Israeli military announced an escalation in ground operations in southern Lebanon with the inclusion of regular infantry and armoured units. Previously, commando and paratroop units had conducted limited incursions against Hezbollah targets. The operation aims to destroy tunnels and infrastructure, not expanding to Beirut or major cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 12:23 IST
Israeli Military Escalates Ground Operations in Southern Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military has intensified its ground operations in southern Lebanon, incorporating regular infantry and armoured units. This marked an expansion from earlier missions conducted by commando and paratroop units.

On Tuesday, Israel publicly acknowledged its first ground operation in Lebanon, disclosing that its forces had crossed a short distance over the border. These units have been targeting Hezbollah positions, discovering tunnels and weapons caches.

The inclusion of the Golani Brigade, the 188th Armoured Brigade, and the 6th Infantry Brigade signifies an escalated effort focused on dismantling border tunnels and infrastructure. The military insists there is no plan to extend the operation to Beirut or other major cities in southern Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024