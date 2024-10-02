Family of Four Found Dead in Nagpur: Suspected Suicide Due to Fraud Arrest Stress

A family of four was found dead in their Nagpur home on Wednesday morning, with police suspecting suicide. The deceased are retired teacher Vijay Madhukar Pachori (68), his wife Mala (55), and their sons Ganesh (38) and Deepak (36).

A suicide note was discovered, indicating the family was under stress due to Ganesh's arrest in a fraud case earlier this year. Neighbors alerted police after noticing unusual silence at the family's Mowad village residence.

Narkhed police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating further.

(With inputs from agencies.)