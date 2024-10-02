Family of Four Found Dead in Nagpur: Suspected Suicide Due to Fraud Arrest Stress
A family of four was discovered dead in their Nagpur home, suspected to be a case of suicide due to stress from the son's fraud arrest. A suicide note signed by the family was found. Neighbors alerted police after noticing unusual silence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A family of four was found dead in their Nagpur home on Wednesday morning, with police suspecting suicide. The deceased are retired teacher Vijay Madhukar Pachori (68), his wife Mala (55), and their sons Ganesh (38) and Deepak (36).
A suicide note was discovered, indicating the family was under stress due to Ganesh's arrest in a fraud case earlier this year. Neighbors alerted police after noticing unusual silence at the family's Mowad village residence.
Narkhed police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Armed Intruder Arrested at Trump's Golf Course
Mahayuti Consensus: 70-80% Seat Allocation Agreed for Maharashtra Assembly Polls
Elderly Man Arrested for Alleged Abuse of Minor in Navi Mumbai
Russian National Arrested in Florida on Smuggling and Money Laundering Charges
Music Mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested Amidst Legal Battles